Veteran Talent Managers Vaughn Lewis, Kenny Gabor, Steve Davis Partner To Launch Unchained Management, Music & Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Strong Management co-owners Vaughn Lewis and Kenny Gabor have teamed with Davis Entertainment Group founder Steve Davis to form a new joint venture, Unchained Management, Music & Media.

The New York-based company will combine the management rosters of both Strong Management and Davis Entertainment Group, and at launch will represent Big Chocolate, Brothers Born, Cannibal Corpse, Children of Bodom, CKY, The Contortionist, Disfiguring The Goddess, Entheos, Esmé Patterson, Havok, Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch, Lorna Shore, Loss Becomes, Memphis May Fire, Ministry, Monster Magnet, Oxymorrons, Queensryche, Revocation, Serpentine Dominion, Temple of the Black Moon, The Agonist, Through The Eyes of the Dead, Times of Grace, Whitechapel and William Elliot Whitmore.

Initially, Unchained Management, Music & Media will focus on growing the careers of its current management clients but will eventually look to expand the roster and expanding the business beyond management.

“Having had the pleasure of being surrounded by both talented artists and executives for many, many years I could not be more thrilled to be moving forward in my career with Vaughn and Kenny,” said Davis. “I have known them both as friends, colleagues and confidants for over a decade. We share a love of music, a love for those who create it, and a friendship that I cherish. Our common goals, passions, trust amongst us, shared moral compasses and a combined wealth of experience make this collaboration one I am extremely excited and proud of.”

“Steve Davis has been a friend and trusted confidant for many years and I am excited to move forward in this new venture with him,” added Lewis. “He is one of the smartest, genuine, honest and forward thinking people I know and his vision moving forward in this business and the common goal we share of putting artists first will make for an amazing team.”

“We’ve been talking with Steve about teaming up for quite some time, and it seems there’s no better time than now,” Gabor said. “He’s a visionary with a ton of experience and success under his belt, and he’s also a great friend. When it comes to our artists, we all speak the same language, and I couldn’t be more thrilled of what’s to come.”