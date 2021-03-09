Agent Geoff Sawyer Joins UTA’s Video Games Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of veteran talent exec Geoff Sawyer as an agent in the company’s Video Games Division. In his newly-created role at UTA, Sawyer will work to develop opportunities in the gaming space for UTA’s roster of music clients.

“Geoff has an unparalleled reputation for facilitating successful connections between recording artists, brands and media networks,” said Lupu. “As gaming continues to cement itself as a critical component of pop culture, we believe that the number of meaningful collaborations for musicians will continue to increase and Geoff’s expertise will be invaluable in finding these new opportunities for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to UTA.”

“The line separating gaming and the entertainment industry is disappearing completely.” said Sawyer. “And the symbiotic relationship between games and music stands to deepen greatly as technology advances and audiences converge. I am elated to join the legendary team at UTA and to serve our incredible music clients with opportunities previously unconceived.”

Before joining UTA, Sawyer served as Director of Global Music Services at Red Bull, with oversight of the company’s musical collaborations. During his tenure, he produced thousands of original songs for the “Sounds of Red Bull” catalog and acted as the Creative Director of the Red Bull Audio Library, which contains licensed catalogs from artists, record labels and production music libraries.

Prior to Red Bull, Sawyer served as Director of Licensing and Creative Partnerships at Beyond Marketing Group, where he led brand partnerships between Toyota and a range of artists including Slayer, Steve Aoki, Joey Bada$$, among others.

As well, he brokered deals for more than 100 albums released through Scion A/V, a former in-house record label division produced by Toyota’s Scion brand.