RektGlobal Acquires Social Media Company TalentX Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Media and esports company ReKTGlobal announced it has acquired social media monetization and talent development company TalentX Entertainment.

The deal includes TalentX’s roster of social media influencers and such as Sway House creators Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray.

The acquisition also unites ReKTGlobal’s previous joint venture with TalentX, TalentX Gaming (TXG), and TalentX Entertainment, which launched last year, into ReKTX, ReKTGlobal’s new talent management arm.

“We started ReKTGlobal with a focus on esports, and as a consequence, a predominantly male demographic ” said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “This acquisition more broadly positions our company and our offerings to now include a significant female demographic by providing access to creator-driven content. As entertainment evolves, ReKTGlobal’s ecosystem is uniquely suited to provide fans and brands with uncommon access.”

“Creators have become one of the most influential segments of every major industry,” said Amish Shah, Founder of ReKTGlobal. “We’re incredibly bullish on this idea of the ‘creator economy,’ so with our already close-knit relationship with TalentX, bringing them into the ReKTGlobal family was a great addition to our diversified portfolio of assets.”

The ReKTGlobal ownership team includes Summit Partners, Nick Gross, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, musical artists Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons and Nicky Romero, pro athletes Rudy Gobert, Landon Collins and Taylor Fritz, and superstars Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.