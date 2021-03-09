Cincinnati Music Festival Cancelled For 2021

CINCINNATI, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the R&B-focused Cincinnati Music Festival announced that the festival will not take place this year due to the lingering impact of COVID-19.

“Based on the current state of the pandemic as it relates to mass gatherings and events, it was determined that it was best to move CMF 2021 to July 2022,” festival organizers said in a social media post announcing the shift on Monday.

The festival, which was formerly known as the Cincinnati Jazz Festival was originally scheduled for July 22-24 at Paul Brown Stadium, but will now take place from July 21-23, 2022.

While no official lineup has been announced for 2022, organizers said they are working to confirm artists from 2021, including mainstage headliners Charlie Wilson, Snoop Dog, Janet Jackson, Fantasia, Biz Markie and the O’Jays for next year.

Tickets can be exchanged for a pass for next year’s festival or returned at the point of purchase for a full refund.