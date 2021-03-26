CTS Eventim Names Martin Fitzgerald Managing Director Of Eventim UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim has named Martin Fitzgerald as Managing Director of the German ticketing and events company’s operations in the UK.

In his new role, Fitzgerald will oversee the regional office alongside of current managing director John Gibson, taking up his new duties officially on March 30th.

“As our industry starts to recover, it’s an exciting time to join one of the leading providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. My philosophy has always been to work in partnership with clients, to deliver innovative technology solutions and services on behalf of the event organizer and a seamless and intuitive experience to the fans. I’m very much looking forward to working with John and the rest of the UK team to introduce new clients to EVENTIM’s impressive portfolio of ticketing technologies and trusted services,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald brings almost three decades of experience in the live events industry to his new role. He comes to Eventim from See Tickets, where he spent 18 years, serving most recently as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

He attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

”Martin’s appointment reflects EVENTIM’s continued investment in both our people and our commitment to the UK, a core market for CTS EVENTIM. I have no doubt that Martin and John will make a formidable team, creating new and exciting strategic partnerships,” added CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.