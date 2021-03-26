Merlin Extends Its Licensing Deal With NetEase Cloud Music

HANGZHOU, China (CelebrityAccess) — NetEase Cloud Music, the streaming service of Chinese telecom giant NetEase, has extended its strategic partnership with indie label group Merlin to include multi-year licensing as well as access to additional marketing and promotion for Merlin members.

“Deepening our direct relationship with Merlin marks another important step in our strategy to bring high-quality music with style, character and vitality to our ever-growing user community,” said Ding Bo, Vice President of NetEase Cloud Music. “The expansive and diverse music of Merlin member labels span the global divide and increase the rich music experience we offer, which brings us closer to this goal.”

The partnership, which was originally established in 2018, allows NetEase Cloud Music to provide access to music from Merlin’s members, while helping to extend the global reach of artists to China’s vast and largely untapped population of potential music consumers.

NetEase Cloud Music is one of the leading streaming platforms in China with a focus on social elements, allowing fans to review, comment and share music via playlists.

“We’re always excited to work with partners who are eager to educate our members on how to use their platform, how to engage and build fanbases, and ultimately drive better activations around artists. NetEase has been a fantastic partner on these opportunities,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “Independent music is a real focus across the world, including in China, and Merlin is thrilled to renew its partnership with NetEase Cloud Music and bring the largest number of independent labels, distributors and other rights-holders and their artists’ repertoire to the platform.”

“NetEase Cloud Music users are one of the largest consumers of international music in China. Merlin’s efforts to make a variety of independent music easily accessible has increased independent artists’ exposure to create a more vibrant market. It has been a mutually beneficial partnership and we look forward to providing Merlin’s member artists further opportunities to reach even more fans,” said Mathew Daniel, Vice President, International at NetEase Cloud Music.