Anthem Promotes Al Pedecine, Jason Klein, & Jennifer Meldrum To Senior Roles

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Anthem Entertainment announced a series of promotions in their executive suite that include the elevation of industry veteran Al Pedecine to Executive Vice President & CFO, Jason Klein to General Manager, Canada and Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs and Jennifer Meldrum to Vice President, Information Technology.

A veteran of the music publishing world, Pedecine’s resume includes tenures at labels such as Arista, Def Jam, Polygram, and EMI, as well rights management agencies such as Harry Fox. A certified public accountant, Pedecine started his career at Price Waterhouse before moving to the entertainment world.

In addition to overseeing Anthem’s finances, Pedecine’s portfolio also includes leading Anthem’s Administration departments and Information Technology team.

Based in Toronto, noted entertainment attorney Jason Klein joined Anthem in 2016 after more than two decades of practicing law in the Canadian music and entertainment sectors. Prior to Anthem, Klein was a partner at the Toronto boutique music law firm, Taylor Klein Oballa LLP (TKO), where he represented publishers (including Anthem), record labels, artists, songwriters, producers, and media companies.

In his new role at Anthem, he will assist CEO Helen Murphy in expanding the company’s Canadian business and will c ontinue to oversee Anthem’s legal and business affairs in regard to global music publishing, recorded music, production music and audio-visual secondary rights businesses.

Jennifer Meldrum has been appointed to the role of Vice President, Information Technology, reporting to Al Pedecine. In her new role she will oversee planning and execution of IT strategies and technologies for the copany.

“We are very lucky to have someone of Al’s experience and dedication to excellence navigating the finances of Anthem. Al led our recent highly successful debt refinancing and has shown great leadership and business insight while transitioning Anthem through change. Jason is a seasoned entertainment legal and business affairs executive. Over the past few years, he has been instrumental in assisting me in capitalizing on business opportunities and improving our business processes and external relationships. Over the same period, Jennifer Meldrum has been an invaluable steward of our technology and IT strategy. I look forward to continuing to work with these fantastic and experienced corporate team members and taking Anthem Entertainment to new heights,” said Anthem CEO Helen Murphy.