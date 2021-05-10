Entourage Talent’s Wayne Forte To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers

(CelebrityAccess) — Entourage Talent founder and owner Wayne Forte will be the latest industry veteran to be featured on the Promoter 101 Storytellers.

Forte will join host Dan Steinberg on the audio-only social media app Clubhouse to share some of his favorite stories from his long career in live entertainment, followed by a moderated question & answer session with the audience.

Forte has decades of experience in the industry to draw tales from, starting when he began booking student concerts while he was attending North Carolina State University to his time at major talent agencies such as Creative Management Associates (CMA), International Creative Management (ICM) and William Morris Agency (WMA).

During that time, Forte represented music luminaries such as The Clash, Hall and Oates, Joe Jackson, Return to Forever and Tom Petty, in addition to developing a global relationship with David Bowie that spanned more than two decades.

In 1981, when he was 30, Forte partnered with the late Michael Farrell to launch International Talent Group (ITG), representing a roster that included Duran Duran, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Genesis, Phil Collins, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, The Tragically Hip and Billy Idol.

In 1992, Forte ventured out on his own again and founded the talent agency and consultancy Entourage Talent Associates, Ltd. Through Entourage, Forte has gone on to oversee the careers of artists such as Dave Mason, Steve Hackett, as well as longtime clients Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joan Armatrading, Procol Harum, Renaissance, and Joe Satriani.

Today, Forte enjoys cycling and running, and is an avid fan of college basketball, especially March Madness, as well as the Tour de France, and Olympic Track & Field.

The show goes live on Tuesday Evening, starting at 6:30 PM PST/9:30 PM EST.

Tune in here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/mJojL6dv