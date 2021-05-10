Oak View Group Signs Sponsorship, 5G Technology Deal With Verizon

(CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced it has struck a partnership with telecommunications giant Verizon to bring 5G Ultra Wideband to select OVG arenas, providing high speed connectivity to public safety, access, concessions, crowd management platforms, as well as to fans.

The multi-year deal will see Verizon become the “exclusive 5G & wireless partner” for three of OVG’s venues – the New York UBS Arena, Seattle Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.

“The Verizon 5G platform is changing the way that fans experience live events and venues operate,” said Yvette Martinez-Rea, Vice President of Sponsorships and Partnerships, Verizon. “Working with Oak View Group as a strategic technology partner will enhance the in-arena experience for years to come.”

“OVG venues are setting the new standard for Arenas globally. We are committed to innovation and redefining the fan experience across music, sports and live entertainment,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “Welcoming Verizon as a founding partner is key to achieving this and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

The sponsorship deal also includes the creation of the Verizon Lounge at Climate Pledge Arena, where Verizon has signed on to sponsor arena concerts and will serve as the presenting sponsor of shows.

Verizon has a similar deal at UBS Arena, where the Verizon Lounge will host private members-only events for the telecom’s customer loyalty rewards program members.

Members will also be eligible for exclusive access at OVG arenas such as VIP entrance access, complimentary food and beverage, merchandise credit, and exclusive player photo opportunities.