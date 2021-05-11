Dice Announces Senior Promotions And Hires, Including Russ Tannen’s Elevation To President

Music discovery and ticketing platform Dice announced a fistful of new hires and promotions as the company gears up for expansion in North America.

The promotions include Russ Tannen, formerly Dice’s Chief Revenue Officer who has been named President of the company. Tannen will relocate to New York where he will oversee the launch of a second headquarters.

Tannen has been with the Dice organization from the beginning and played a key role in the company’s growth in Europe, Dice said.

“We’re building our second HQ in New York and investing heavily in North America to bring fans the most amazing events at the best venues with zero hassle,” said Phil Hutcheon, Founder and CEO, DICE. The world is about to experience the biggest growth in live entertainment in history and DICE is backing the best partners to do so.”

“New York is a city that knows how to go out and we have always had our sights set on expanding our presence here. It’s awesome to be tasked to lead the effort,” said Russ Tannen, President, DICE. “There is a tangible energy and excitement for everyone to be out again. We’re building an epic team who will make sure that, as it comes back, live music is better for fans, venues, promoters and artists. I’m looking forward to continuing to build DICE’s position in the US and around the world.”

Other new hires at Dice include Jordan Gremli, who Dice tapped as their new Head of Artist Development. In his new billet at Dice, Gremli will oversee the company’s livestream business, working with artist, merch and creator partners. Prior to joining DICE, Gremli led Artist & Fan Development at Spotify for eight years followed by a stint at Sofar Sounds as Head of Content and Artist Programming. He will be based out of Dice’s New York office.

As well, veteran executive Jo McNally has also been appointed the Global Head of Music Licensing. McNally previously led Partner Licensing at Spotify, and will work to build out the hybrid model of streaming and live performances, overseeing all music licensing in its existing and future core territories.

As part of Dice’s expansion plans in the U.S., the company is also looking to add more than 20 new staff members to fill a variety of roles across marketing, operations, brand and artist partnerships.