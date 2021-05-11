Rise Against Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Punk rock icons Rise Against are getting ready to shake the dust off after a long coronavirus hiatus and hit the road for a North American tour.

The seventeen show “Nowhere Generation Tour” kicks off on Friday, June 30 in New York at Rooftop at Pier 17, with shows scheduled coast to coast before the tour closes out at The Complex Outdoor in Salt Lake City on August 24.

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us,” said Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath. “Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the ‘Nowhere Generation Tour.’ It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it…”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will support Rise Against’s ninth album, Nowhere Generation, their first new studio material in four years. The album’s first single, the title track, is already Top 15 at Rock Radio, racking up more than 4 million streams ahead of the album’s release on June 4th.

The general ticket on-sale starts this Thursday, May 13 at 10AM, and purchases can be made at RiseAgainst.com. A special Rise Against presale will be available beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 10AM local time.

Confirmed 2021 dates for Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation Tour”:

JULY

30 Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

31 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

AUGUST

1 Skyline Stage at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA

3 MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

4 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

6 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

7 St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL

9 Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

10 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

12 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

13 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

15 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

17 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

20 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

21 Five Point Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

22 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

24 The Complex Outdoor, Salt Lake City, UT