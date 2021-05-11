Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood Joins SoundCloud As Chief Content and Marketing Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — DIY music streaming platform SoundCloud announced the hire of music and technology executive Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood as Chief Content and Marketing Officer.

In hew new role, the New York-based Wirtzer-Seawood will lead the company’s artist development, industry relations, and brand marketing strategies, reporting to SoundCloud CEO Michael Weissman.

Most recently, Wirtzer-Seawood served as President of UnitedMasters, an independent music distribution startup launched in 2017. Prior to UnitedMasters, Wirtzer-Seawood was the Head of Music Partnerships at Instagram, where she led the social media giant’s initatives for artist clients that included campaigns for Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

Wirtzer-Seawood also served as the Head of Digital at Beyoncé’s entertainment and management company, Parkwood Entertainment where she played a role in the surprise launch of the singer’s self-titled visual album.

With more than 20 years experience in the music industry, Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood serves as the Chair of the board of the Music Business Association (MusicBiz) and has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and featured on Billboard’s Power 100 and Women in Music.

Wirtzer-Seawood is a graduate of New York University and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York with her family. She will remain based in New York.

“Lauren’s impressive background spanning labels, social media, and artist services is unique in the industry. She is known for pioneering strategies and building teams that utilize music and tech to connect artists and fans — enabling artists to stay independent while building long-term, successful careers in music. I’m excited to welcome Lauren to SoundCloud and partner with her to further strengthen SoundCloud’s unique position and relevance between artists and fans around the world,” said SoundCloud’s Michael Weissman.

Alongside, SoundCloud announced that Senior Vice President, Marketing, Anthony Gabriele, will take on a new, expanded role to lead SoundCloud’s consumer-facing business and products, including soundcloud.com and the SoundCloud app.