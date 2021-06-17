The Lofts To Debut In Newcastle upon Tyne In August

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — BBC Radio 1 personality and DJ icon Pete Tong is lined up to headline the launch of The Lofts, a new ‘super club’ opening in Newcastle in August.

Based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the new 1,500 capacity nightclub features three rooms along with state-of-the-art production, including an L-Acoustic sound system.

The directors behind the new club, include Rob Seaman, former director of Café Mambo in Ibiza, as well as VIP Director for Ibiza Rocks in Mallorca and founder of BH Mallorca.

“Our aim is to build on the excellent reputation Newcastle already has and raise its profile still further. We are booking international artists from different genres and can mix up the styles on the same night in the different rooms. We will have something to offer everyone at The Lofts and look forward to welcoming music fans not just from the local area but from throughout the UK,” Seaman said.

The club’s other directors include the appropriately named John Dance and Marty Smith.

The Lofts is scheduled to open on August 27th with a performance featuring Pete Tong, as well as Horse Meat Disco with support from Charlie Hedges, Mighty Mouse and Natasha Kitty Katt.

Local resident DJs for The Loft include John Dance, Jonny Burn and Kev Cannon.