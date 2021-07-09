Photo Tour

- Home
|Artist
|Start Date
|Dear Rouge
|07/10/21
|Carmine Appice
|07/10/21
|Chuck Billy
|07/10/21
|Appice Brothers (Carmine & Vinny Appice)
|07/10/21
|Band of Steel featuring Rudy Sarzo, Eddie Ojeda, Vinny Appice and Terry Ilous
|07/10/21
|Dirt Monkey
|07/10/21
|Derek St. Holmes
|07/10/21
|Chris Malinchak
|07/11/21
|Billy Strings
|07/12/21
|Brett Young
|07/12/21
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|09/19/2021
|Dirty Heads / The Dirty Heads
|Sea. Hear. Now. Festival / Sea Hear Now Festival
|Verified
|08/13/2021
|Dirty Deeds (Tribute to AC/DC)
|Charlestown Rathskeller / Rathskeller Down Back
|Verified
|09/23/2021
|Dirtwire
|The Boulder Theater / Boulder Theater
|Verified
|07/10/2021
|Dirt Monkey
|Rawhide Western Town - Rawhide Event Center
|Not Verified
|02/03/2022
|Dinosaur Jr.
|Pappy & Harriett's
|Verified
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|Track
|Streams
|1
|
|good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
|6,968,783
|2
|
|Beggin' by Måneskin
|5,596,903
|3
|
|Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro
|4,936,991
|4
|
|MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
|4,683,261
|5
|
|Yonaguni by Bad Bunny
|4,661,262
|6
Matilda Pearl has signed with Desiree Venuto for exclusive representation.
POiSON ANNA has signed with Sally Dunstone for exclusive representation.
Pretty Preachers Club has signed with Chris Smyth for exclusive representation.