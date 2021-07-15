The Foo Fighters Postpone Their July 17th Show At The Forum After A Team Member Contracts COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters have postponed their July 17th performance at the Los Angeles Forum after a member of the band’s team has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the band’s Twitter account, a spokesperson said:

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays (sic) show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”

The Foos were lined up to re-open the venue for its first full capacity show since closing due to coronavirus in early 2020. The show comes just three week after the band performed a similar feat at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, taking the stage there on June 20th for the venue’s first full-capacity concert in more than a year.

The band did not reveal who was afflicted with the dread virus and as of yet, no rescheduled date for the performance has been announced.