Atomic Music Group Signs Crossover Pianist Jolynn J. Chin

(CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the hiring of veteran entertainment professional Roggie Baer as Director of Partnerships, Atomic Music Group announced the signing of pianist and composer Jolynn J Chin.

Born in Sarawak, Malaysia, Chin has earned a reputation for her piano performances, straddling both the classical and contemporary music worlds. She was recently featured on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent and performs with a style that blends classical music with pop elements.

“My love for other genres such as pop, cross-over, electronic music, and jazz has drawn me to experiment with the fusion between them and my classical background,” Jolynn said in an interview with One Song Magazine.

She released her debut single “Toccata” in 2018, putting a contemporary twist on her rendition of Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, which she plays with an impressive brio.