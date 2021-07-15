The Eagles And Zac Brown Band To Headline A Concert In A Small Connecticut Town

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) — You probably haven’t heard of the Greenwich Town Party, a private concert set for a tiny public park in a small New England town, but you’ve surely heard of this year’s headliners, which include The Eagles and the Zac Brown Band.

Now in its 10th year, Greenwich Town Party is, alas, only open to residents of Greenwich, Connecticut, along with businesses in the town and their employees.

Along with a stunning lineup of musical guests, the Greenwich Town Party also includes family-oriented activities and a selection of food from local eateries.

“After a challenging year, concerts and festivals are back in action, and a welcome opportunity for the community to once again come together, traditionally the hallmark of the annual event,” Greenwich Town Party Inc. said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “This year’s party, more than any other, will bring some much-needed, masterful music, restorative energy and sheer enjoyment to friends and neighbors in Greenwich.”

If you haven’t been to Greenwich, it’s a lovely place to live if you’ve got the cash.

With a population of just over 62,000 residents, the town is home to numerous hedge funds and financial services companies and encompasses two of the wealthiest zip codes in Connecticut, with average adjusted gross incomes of $638,560 and $721,550.

The concert, which is not directly sponsored by the town but financed through private donations, consistently slugs above its weight in attracting headliners, with a list of past performers that includes Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, Santana, James Taylor, George Clinton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Dave Matthews Band among numerous others.

This year, the event will take place on Labor Day Weekend after it was postponed from its usual time slot in late May due to the pandemic.