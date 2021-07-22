Data Shows TikTok Is A More Powerful Music Discovery Platform Than Spotify

(Hypebot) — After looking at the latest stats from TikTok, it’s not a stretch to say that TikTok may be a more powerful driver of music discovery than Spotify.

TikTok has an estimated 800 million monthly active users compared to Spotify’s 356 million active users worldwide.

75% of those TikTok users – an estimated 600 million – say that they discover new artists through TikTok, according to a new MRC Data study released by the short video platform.

63% of all TikTok users say they heard new music that they’ve never heard before on the platform.

Even generously assuming that 100% of Spotify users discover new artists and music on the streamer, that would make TikTok 168% more powerful for artist and music discovery than the world’s most powerful streaming service.

More TikTok artist and music discovery stats

The TikTok community is motivated to interact with the music featured in videos onTikTok, with 67% of TikTokers more likely to seek out a song they heard on TikTok on a music streaming platform.

Community members often have their own “Heard it on TikTok” moment during their day to day lives. 72% of TikTokers agree that they associate certain songs with TikTok.

