The Stones Reschedule Most Remaining No Filter Dates, Including Jazzfest

(CelebrityAcccess) — The Rolling Stones announced the rescheduled dates for their No Filter tour which will return to the road in North America this fall.

The tour, which was cut short mid-run in 2019 when Mick Jagger required heart surgery and then again in 2020 by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March, will now resume on September 21st at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and conclude on November 20th at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Stones also announced several new dates, including shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The Rolling Stones are also lined up to perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for the first time, on Oct. 13.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, but some shows on the original tour were not able to be rescheduled.

“We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time,” the band said.