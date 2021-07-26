Pink Offers To Pay The Fines For Norway’s Women’s Beach Handball Team

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian recording artist Pink has thrown her support behind Norway’s beach handball team after they were fined after protesting a requirement that they wear a seemingly sexist uniform.

The team drew the ire of the European Handball Association during their bronze medal match against Spain in the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships on July 18 when they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms mandated by the association’s rules. Men in the sport are allowed to wear shorts, provided the shorts end four inches above the player’s knee.

For their alleged effrontery, the women’s team drew a fine of 1,500 euros for “improper clothing,” per a statement from the European Beach Handball Championships.

Now, Pink, being the showing up type that she is, has stepped to the fore and offered to pay the fines on behalf of the team.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform,” Pink tweeted.

“Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” she added in the tweet.

According to NBC News, the Norwegian team had petitioned from the start of the tournament to be allowed to wear shorts but were threatened with disqualification or a fine.