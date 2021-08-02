Apple’s iTunes 69¢ Sales Prove Some Fans Still Want To Own Music

(Hypebot) — The success of recent 69¢ tack sales on iTunes alongside record sales of vinyl and cassettes show that some fans still want to own the music in their collections.

Recently, Apple’s iTunes held a 69¢ sale price for many classic R&B hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Sales were so strong that 13 classic songs dominated the top 25 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart dated July 31.

Similar sales on iTunes have also impacted Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in April and a soundtrack songs sale after the Academy Awards.

Individual tracks on iTunes usually cost $1.29.

Position, Song Title, Artist in the top 25 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart July 31st

Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” leads the sale and returned to the chart at #3 with the sale of 7,700 downloads in the week ending July 22.

No. 3, “Sittin on the Dock of the Bay,” Otis Redding

No. 4, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

No. 6, “Suga Suga,” Baby Bash featuring Frankie J

No. 9, “Easy,” Commodores

No. 10, “I’ll Be Missing You,” Puff Daddy & Faith Evans featuring 112

No. 13, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” The Gap Band

No. 15, “I Will Survive,” Gloria Gaynor

No. 16, “Respect,” Aretha Franklin

No. 18, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey

No. 20, “Starboy,” The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

No. 22, “The Way I Are,” Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson

No. 24, “I Got You (I Feel Good),” James Brown and the Famous Flames

No. 25, “I Want You Back,” Jackson 5

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.