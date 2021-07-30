Live Nation To Bring Lovers & Friends To Las Vegas In 2022

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans for the debut of Lovers & Friends, a brand new ‘throwback’ festival, which is in the works for Las Vegas in 2022.

Billed as the world’s largest R&B and Hip Hop festivals, Lovers & Friends will showcase a lineup of veteran hip-hop and R&B acts, including Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz and among numerous others.

Presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog and Bobby Dee, the festival is slated to take place at the as Vegas Festival Grounds on May 14th, 2022.

Tickets for the show start at $175, with VIP passes starting at $300. A Cabana pass, which includes a table of eight, will be available for the well-heeled for the princely sum of $10,000, according to Live Nation.

The full festival lineup Friends & Loves is: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Brandy, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Sean Paul, Fabolous, Eve, The-Dream, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Ma$e, Fat Joe, Cassie, Twista, Mya, Cam’ron, SWV, Sean Kingston, Trick Daddy, Pretty Ricky, Joe, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Donell Jones, Foxy Brown, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Kelis, Juvenile, Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Mike Jones, Lloyd, Jon B, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash, Frankie J and Nina Sky, with sounds by Soulection.