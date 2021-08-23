The Pixies Cancel U.S. Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Indie and alt rock icons The Pixies announced they are pulling out of their current U.S. tour, citing the surge in COVID-19 across North America.

The cancellation covers their entire tour, which was scheduled to kick off on September 10th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Affected dates include The Pixies’ scheduled appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 16th, and Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19th.

“Pixies have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the Delta variant, this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and ask that their fans stay safe and healthy,” a statement from the band said.

Canceled shows

10 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

11 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY

14 Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN

16 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

17 The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO

18 The Waiting Room/Outdoors – Omaha, NE

19 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

21 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

23 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)

26 Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK