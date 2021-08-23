Aerosmith Strikes An Expansive Deal With UMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Aerosmith, one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, announced they have formed an expansive worldwide partnership with Universal Music Group.

The deal will bring all of Aerosmith’s discography, merchandise and audio-video projects under one roof for the first time in more than two decades as the band makes plans to celebrate their upcoming 50th anniversary.

In addition to supporting the band’s consolidated catalog, the deal will also leverage the ‘Vindaloo Vaults’ and personal archives of band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, who will assist in curating collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, and journals for future releases.

UMG will also provide a platform for future music releases, and will assist the members of Aerosmith to develop, produce and distribute new film, television and other audio-visual content projects. The partnership anticipates announcing additional details about these projects in the near future.

“It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come,” said Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist Joe Perry.

I couldn’t be happier for the band members and their families. Not only are we bringing together the band’s entire catalog in one place, but we’re entrusting these recordings to the very capable hands of Sir Lucian, Bruce Resnikoff and the incredible UMG system worldwide. I would like to thank Sir Lucian for tirelessly working together to craft perhaps the most unique and mutually beneficial catalog arrangement in history and providing a huge commitment to Aerosmith. The members of Aerosmith and I thank him and we all look forward to many years of successfully continuing to share the catalog of the greatest American rock band in history with the world,” added the band’s manager Larry Rudolph.