Phoebe Bridgers Heads Outdoors For Her North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Phoebe Bridgers announced that in light of the current rise of COVID-19 infections, she’s shifting the majority of her current tour to outdoor venues.

“In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule,” Bridgers said in a statement published to social media.

She also announced plans to require proof of vaccination for entry to all of her shows and where such a rule is prevented by law to require recent negative test results prior to entry.

“And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon,” Bridgers added.

Phoebe Bridgers revised tour schedule:

09-03 St. Louis, MO – Chesterfield Amphitheater ^

09-04 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09-05 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater ^

09-08 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09-10 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

09-11 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field *

09-12 Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field *

09-14 Detroit, MI – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

09-15 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater *

09-17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors *

09-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live *

09-19 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09-21 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

09-22 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-23 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

09-25 New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

09-26 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

09-27 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

09-29 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

10-02 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-04 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10-09 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-16 Berkeley, CA – The William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

10-21 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10-22 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10-24 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

^ with Muna

* with Bartees Strange