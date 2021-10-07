CTS Eventim Acquires A Majority Stake In Access Control Company simply-X

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and live entertainment company CTS Eventim announced the acquisition of a majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X.

With more than 20 years in the technology industry, Simply-X has grown to become one of the leading providers of event management products in Germany, with a portfolio that includes control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty software.

The company also offers a variety of hardware as well, including scanning turnstiles and pedestals for venue access points.

CTS Eventim will leverage simply-X’s technology into its access control segment, EVENTIM.Access, and the company’s technology is in use at venues scuh as Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation that is now even more comprehensive than before. What’s more, we have extended our value chain once again,” said Alexander Ruoff, CTS Eventim’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are proud to be able to continue growing with CTS EVENTIM at our side. A great many customers are already successfully using our solutions together with those of CTS EVENTIM and these systems will be even easier to combine in future. At the same time, simply-X will be retaining its

independence so that it can continue helping other partners with their digitalisation journeys,” added simply-X CEO Matthias Bode.