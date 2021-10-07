After A Long Refurb, Toronto’s El Mocambo Is Ready To Host Live Music Again

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo is ready to officially re-open its doors for live music events, starting on October 30th with a concert by the alt-rock band Our Lady Peace.

“We are thrilled to welcome OLP and their fans back home to The El Mocambo in what is sure to be a special evening,” said El Mocambo owner Michael Wekerle. “Music is the thread that unites us all and we have been working diligently to bring new and meaningful experiences to music lovers, while creating opportunities that work to support artists, fans, communities, and the entertainment industry at large. The El Mocambo is synonymous with connecting artists to their fans, and we are passionate about making the experience great for everyone involved. We can’t wait to see OLP on stage and fans in the audience at a concert – in a place where they can connect like no other experience.”

“Growing up in Toronto it was impossible not to know how legendary the El Mocambo was,” added Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida. “I always loved hearing from another person claiming to be at that infamous U2, Police, or Rolling Stones gig when everyone knew there were only a handful of people actually there. Those famous neon palms are rock royalty and to be a part of the reopening, lighting up Toronto and playing under the palms again is an honor!”

The El Mocambo has been closed since 2014 and the venue began an extensive series of renovations in 2015 that fully modernized and repaired the aging building and event space.

As a result of the refurb, the stages on the first and second floor of the venue remain in place but now offer patrons improved sightlines along with modernized sound and lights.

Additionally, the venue has been undergone a professional acoustic tuning in its three performance areas and new video and production capabilities have been added to all of the El Mocambo’s performance spaces.

In addition to the upgrades at El Mocambo, a number of new features have been added, including a third story mezzanine, mobility friendly access, along with the largest studio floor on the eastern seaboard.

Tickets for the October 30th grand reopening event presented by 102.1 The Edge and Heineken go on sale Thursday, October 14 at 10:00 AM ET at www.ticketmaster.ca with a limit of 2 tickets per person. Please note capacity is limited due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

To mark the grand reopening, each ticket purchased fans will have also receive an NFT high-quality audio copy of OLP’s forthcoming new album ‘Spiritual Machines II’ ahead of its official release.