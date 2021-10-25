Lara Fox Joins AEG Global Partnerships As Vice President

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG sports and entertainment group AEG Global Partnerships announced the hire of veteran entertainment executive Lara Fox as Vice President.

Based in AEG’s Los Angeles headquarters, Fox will oversee building strategic relationships and partnerships for concert tours, festivals, venues, and other aspects of AEG Presents portfolio. She will report to Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships.

Additionally, she will lead brand deals for AEG’s network of live music venues with a particular focus on those located on the West Coast.

“Lara’s impressive career combined with her proven ability to drive significant revenues and build innovative partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the world, makes her a perfect fit for AEG,” said Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “We have a one-of-a-kind global portfolio with some of the most coveted music and live entertainment assets in the world, and this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining our company. We are confident Lara will be an incredible asset to our business and our partners as we continue to shape the future of music and live entertainment.”

“Live music is back and going to be bigger than ever. I am thrilled to have joined such a prestigious team under extremely smart executive leadership,” said Fox. “AEG has the best music festivals, sports teams and facilities in the world. This is a dream job for me.”

Fox joins AEG Global Partnerships from media and entertainment company, Complex Networks, where she served as Vice President of Brand Partnerships and guided deals with major brands such as Apple, Starz, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Netflix, and EA, among others.

During her tenure at Complex, she was part of the original team that developed ComplexCon, a two-day cultural event.

Her past experience includes roles at Condé Nast, ViacomCBS, where she worked in media, content, and event sponsorships for MTV.com and served as a writer for MTV News and MTV Clubland.