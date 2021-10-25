Loud And Live Partners With ASM Global To Expand Live Shows

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Loud And Live, the marketing, media, and live events company announced the formation of a strategic partnership with facilities management giant ASM Global to expand the number of live events currently produced as ASM’s portfolio of venues.

The deal expands and formalizes the existing and longstanding relationship between ASM Global and Lound & Live.

The partnership officially launches on December 5 when the two companies bring Ruben Blades’ Salswing Tour! & The Robert Delgado Big Band to the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago.

“ASM Global and Loud And Live are leaders in our respective businesses and this date in Chicago represents the first of what we know will be many over the years,” said ASM Global’s Global Chief Content Officer John Boyle. “ASM Global envisions the partnership with Loud And Live growing to include producing experiences at arenas including the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.”

“At Loud And Live, we are excited to begin a formal partnership with ASM Global and look forward to helping make lasting memories for our audiences and the communities we serve across the world,” added Lound And Live CEO Nelson Albareda.