Travis Scott Says He Was Unaware Of What Was Going On In The Crowd When He Was On Stage At Astroworld

(CelebrityAccess) — In his first interview since his Astroworld festival turned deadly, rapper Travis Scott says he wasn’t aware of the seriousness of the events taking place at the festival until after he got off stage.

In the interview with fellow rapper Charlamagne Tha God, posted to YouTube Thursday, Scott said he was told the concert would end after his guests got off stage but was not further informed of events until later.

“They told me, ‘Right after the guests get on stage, we’re gonna end the show.’ And that’s what we did. Other than that, there was no communication,” Scott told Charlamagne Tha God.

“They didn’t say, ‘Stop now?'” Charlamagne asked.

“No,” Scott replied.

The unruly festival, which took place on November 5th, led to the deaths of 10 fans who were killed in a crowd surge in front of the main stage. Since then, Scott and others, including Live Nation, ASM Global and other companies involved with the festival, have been named as defendants in hundreds of lawsuits.

During the interview, Scott also denied that the anarchic party hard culture he cultivates at his festivals, was a factor in the tragedy.

“Nah, it’s something I’ve been working on for a while of just creating these experiences … as artists we trust professionals to make sure that if things happen, people leave safely,” Scott told Charlamagne.

“In concerts, we’ve grown it to be an experience of having fun, not harm. It’s about letting go and having fun,” Scott added.

Scott also revealed that the tragedy has been challenging for him on a personal level as well, noting that he’s been on an “emotional roller coaster” since the event.

“It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something,” Scott said.

Watch the full interview here.