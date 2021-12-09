Harris County Consolidates Astroworld Civil Suits Under One Judge

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — A board of Texas judges has approved a motion to consolidate hundreds of lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and other defendants in the wake of the wake of a deadly crowding incident at the Astroworld Music Festival in early November.

On Tuesday, the Board of Judges of the Civil Trial Division of the Harris County District Courts met and determined to consolidate currently filed and future cases under state District Judge Kristen Hawkins.

“This consolidation will promote the expeditious and efficient administration of justice,” a two-page order from the panel said.

Defendants named in the suits include Live Nation, ASM Global, the Astroworld Festival, and festival promoter Scoremore, as well as the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., among others.

More than 50,000 fans turned out for the Astroworld Festival on November 5th when the crowd surged towards the stage ahead of a performance by festival headliner and curator Travis Scott.

10 people were killed and dozens were injured in the crowd press with 9-year-old Ezra Blount being the youngest victim of the tragedy.

In addition to the hundreds of civil cases working their way through the courts, Scott and other organizers of the event are facing a criminal investigation as well. Law enforcement authorities in Houston have not filed any criminal charges and have not provided any timeline for a completion of the investigation.