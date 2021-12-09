The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Widespread Panic Bassist Dave Schools

Dave Schools is the bassist for Widespread Panic. We discuss the band, but we also cover the “Get Back” documentary and Dave’s personal life and… Dave is quite the raconteur; you will be entertained and edified!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dave-schools/id1316200737?i=1000544433379

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/dave-schools-88894388

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jCICwqyqSDGzhmEjACqjJ?si=_joZUxDTRay-TeSrYNPBSQ