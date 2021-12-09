Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt (Photo: Susan Weiand)
Bonnie Raitt To Be Presented With A Lifetime Achievement Award At The 64th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt has been announced as a recipient of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to her at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 64th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception event, to be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

“Wow what a surprise, I’m speechless!” Raitt said after learning she was to receive the award. “Thank you so much to all those at The Recording Academy for selecting me to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award!”

Raitt, who is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, just completed work on her 21st studio album, ‘Just Like That…,’ which is slated for release on her indie label Redwing Records, which is set for release in the Spring of 2022.

She’s also planning to follow the album with an extensive North American tour, starting on March 28 at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California, and wrapping November 19th at a yet-to-be-announced venue in Clearwater, Florida.

“I’m really aware of how lucky we were to be able to safely come together and record this album last summer,” Raitt says. “After this particularly tough time, we can’t wait to get back on the road to do what we love and have some great new songs to play.”

