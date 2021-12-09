Gina Rotolo Named VP Of Marketing And Communication, Drew Gershenson Tapped As Director Of Booking At Coachella Valley Arena

COACHELLA VALLEY (CelebrityAccess) — The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the newly unveiled AFL franchise and tenant of the Coachella Valley Arena and Oak View Group announced the appointments of Gina Rotolo as vice president of marketing & communications for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Drew Gershenson as director of booking for Coachella Valley Arena.

Rotolo is scheduled to take up her new role with the Firebirds immediately, and she will report to Steve Fraser, president, Coachella Valley Arena. Gershenson is slated to begin on January 25th, 2022, and will report to JoAnn Armstrong, vice president of programming, Coachella Valley Arena.

“We are ecstatic to add an individual with Gina’s experience as we continue to compile our team of top-end talent with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Our goal for a winning franchise is building out a strong foundation for this organization and growing our presence throughout Southern California,” said Fraser.

Rotolo joins the Firebirds with more than 15 years of relevant communications experience in the marketing strategy and the development of concert tours, artist residency shows, venues, professional sporting team, and events. Her portfolio with the Firebirds includes building marketing, public relations, and social teams along with overseeing facility presentation and broadcasting personnel along with a mandate to drive revenue generation across all areas of operation.

Before she joined OVG, Rotolo consulted for clients such as Door Dash, City of Houston, NHL, Live Nation, and Houston Astros. Her resume also includes a four-year stint as executive director of artist relations and business development at MGM Resorts International, as well as roles at BBVA Compass Stadium/AEG Facilities as senior director of booking and special events, as well as the director of marketing and media relations for Sam Houston Race Park.

“I am excited to be a part of Oak View Group and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of leaders tapped to bring hockey and entertainment to the Coachella Valley. I am eager to build the Firebirds brand and create impact through innovative marketing and communications strategies along with a core focus of fostering roots within the local community, with the Seattle Kraken, and with hockey fans around the world.”

Gershenson also brings more than a decade of experience to his new role as he takes on oversight of programming of all concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as facilitating the AHL hockey schedules at the arena.

Before he joined OVG, Gershenson served as director of programming for ASM Global’s Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where his duties included booking content and working closely with NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. He also spent a decade at Live Nation, serving most recently as senior tour director for the company.

“I’m honored to be joining an amazing team to help bring this dynamic new arena to life,” Gershenson said. “Palm Springs is on the verge of an entertainment explosion, and I’m thrilled to be part of the team to take it over the top. Coachella Valley Arena will be the premier destination to see top-notch entertainment.”