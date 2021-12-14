Alex Merchán Named EVP Of Marketing At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Facilities management and live events company ASM Global announced the appointment of Alex Merchán as the company’s executive vice president of marketing with an eye towards expanding marketing operations at serviced venues.

In his new role at ASM Global, Merchán will be tasked with all marketing, data analytics, digital, creative and communications efforts with a mandate to expand and support marketing and sales efforts for ASM Global’s portfolio of managed venues on five continents.

Since joining ASM Global, Merchán has played a key role in securing the strategic partnership with marketing and customer insight data platform Qualtrics which ASM Global announced last month.

Before joining ASM Global, Merchán served as executive vice president of marketing for Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters division and spent more than a decade at Hard Rock International in a senior marketing capacity.

“There are tremendous opportunities for us to bring substantially increased value to our clients through strategic marketing initiatives. Alex is uniquely qualified to harness the power of the world’s largest live-event marketing platform to drive sales, revenues and awareness to our partner venues around the globe,” said ASM Global President & CEO Ron Benison.

“ASM’s multichannel digital platform leverages a global footprint and rich live-event data to create and power impactful marketing campaigns, drive guest engagement and grow ticket sales,” Merchán said, “Our global scope and expertise, technology infrastructure, and strategic partners provide an exciting foundation to leverage on the ground marketing activation with a robust integrated digital network and deliver engaged audiences across all our stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters.

“No one in the live entertainment business can match—among many things—our ability to deliver and market to a captive global audience through cutting-edge technology, creative partnerships, and a well-researched and charted guest experience.”