Brooklyn Made Presents To Book The Civic Theatre In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Music promoter Brooklyn Made Presents announced a southern expansion after securing an exclusive deal to book the historic Civic Theatre in New Orleans.

The Civic Theatre was originally constructed in 1906 by the famed Shubert Brothers, who were credited with establishing New York’s Broadway theater district, and in its early days, hosted theatrical productions, touring Vaudeville acts, burlesque and film.

The theater closed in the mid-1990s but re-opened as a music venue in 2013 following a $10 million refurb that included the addition of a modular flooring system and a seated capacity of 1,200.

The Civic will join Brooklyn Made’s growing roster of booked venues that includes Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC), the United Palace and the company’s recently opened Brooklyn headquarters Brooklyn Made club.

Upcoming shows at Civic Theatre include Billy Strings, Colter Wall, Mitski, and Dropkick Murphy’s, with additional bookings to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to be working with The Brooklyn Made team,” commented Civic Theatre owner Bryan Bailey. “Anthony Makes and I have known each other for 8 years, and their approach to live music fits perfectly with the brand that we have previously established under Bowery Presents. Makes, Charlie, and the entire Civic team are on the same page about the direction of the live music scene for both the Civic and New Orleans.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be booking the Civic Theatre with Charlie,” commented Brooklyn Made founder Anthony Makes. “We have been massive fans of this venue since Bryan brought it back to life in 2013. We look forward to continuing to bring the best artists to this unbelievable venue that is second to none in New Orleans.”