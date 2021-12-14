Mixhalo Adds $24M To Push The Limits Of Live Concert Audio

(Hypebot) — Live audio tech provider Mixhalo has raised a $24 million Series B round led by Fortress Investment Group.

Mixhalo offers wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at live events.

It was conceptualized by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einzige to give every fan in a venue the same stellar sound that the acts hear through in-ear monitors while performing.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the entertainment industry, but we’ve persevered by staying focused on improving our product while securing key partnerships along the way,” said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo.

L-Acoustics, an industry leader in premium sound reinforcement and immersive technologies for live events, enters as another new major investor and exclusive professional audio partner. Mixhalo’s Series A investors also contributed to the round, including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, and Another Planet Entertainment.

Mixhalo was recently selected to provide the live audio experience for TSX Entertainment who is building interactive, and immersive venues that empower artists “to redefine the entertainment experience of the future” Their flagship TSX Broadway, $2.5 billion retail, hospitality and entertainment project boasting the only permanent stage in the heart of New York’s Times Square is scheduled to open in 2022.

Other recent deals include Sting at Caesars Palace, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the LA Football Club, the Sacramento Kings and the Buffalo Sabers.

“We believe that Mixhalo will fundamentally transform the future of live events, and we’re excited to invest in them to make this future a reality,” said Ivan Yee, Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group and Co-CEO of TSX Entertainment. “Personalized, immersive, premium experiences are what fans want at live events. Mixhalo delivers on that.”

