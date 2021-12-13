Brix Smith To Keynote The 2022 Association of Independent Festivals Congress

BRISTOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Musician Brix Smith will be interviewed as a keynote event at the 2022 Association of Independent Festivals Congress, which will take place as an in-person event at Bristol’s M Shed Museum on February 15.

Smith, who was recently announced as President of The F list for Music, will sit down for the interview with The Guardian’s Deputy Music Editor Laura Snapes to discuss ways to foster gender diversity in the U.K. festival space.

“It’s a privilege to have someone of Brix’s stature and experience at next year’s Festival Congress to discuss the critical issue of gender balance at UK festivals. This is a headline session that will no doubt be incredibly engaging for the hundreds of delegates set to join us in Bristol for what will be an important stop off on the journey to the 2022 season. With a significant amount of AIF members already confirmed to be in the room, we’re also incredibly excited to be planning the conference’s festival themed party.”

“There are no excuses anymore, there should be equality everywhere for everybody. There is so much talent not being heard, not having a chance, that you’re not even aware of. Bring the diverse talent to the plate,” added Brix.

The schedule for the Festival Congress also includes an opening keynote featuring Carly Heath, Bristol’s Night-Time Economy Advisor, and a series of ‘Status Check’ sessions consisting of 10-minute talks from experts on a variety of subjects relevant to the 2022 season including Covid-19, the impact of Brexit, insurance, volunteers, the supply chain, and working with traders.

Other subjects on tap for the 2022 Congress include workshops and roundtables on funding, sustainability, diversity, equality and inclusion, and digital marketing.

A festival themed party will follow the conference, taking place at Lost Horizon, featuring Guilty Pleasures DJs and dancers.

In all, more than 30 independent festival organizers, including Boomtown Fair, Shambala, End Of The Road, Liverpool Sound City, Boardmasters and more than 100 delegates have signed on to attend the conference in 2022.