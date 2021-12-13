Evanescence And Halestrom Postpone Tour Multiple Members Of The Tour Test Positive For COVID-19

Goth rockers Evanescence were forced to postpone the remainder of current North American run with Halestorm after a multiple members of the tour contracted COVID-19.

“We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is. All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that,” the band said in a statement.

“This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush- and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you! ”

The canceled shows have already been rescheduled for January.

Affected show include:

Dec. 12 – Cleveland, OH – Heritage Bank Center (Jan. 14, 2022)

Dec. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Peterson Events Center (Jan. 17, 2022)

Dec. 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (Jan. 21, 2022)

Dec. 17 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion (Jan. 16, 2022)

Dec. 18 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (Jan. 20, 2022)