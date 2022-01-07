Rock & Roll and Songwriter Hall of Famers Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 Tour

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – Jon Bongiovi and Co., aka Bon Jovi have announced a 15-city spring arena tour slated to begin in April at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

In the days since the pandemic began, Bon Jovi launched a radio station for their fans, had livestream performances and recorded new music. One thing they weren’t doing is hitting the road. Included in the tour announcement from Live Nation was a quote from the New Jersey rocker, “We have all missed touring, and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

Their latest release, “2020”, released in, yep, you guessed it, October 2020 is the fifteenth studio album by the rock band. It was received with much critical acclaim but a bit different than the “Living on a Prayer” era of Bon Jovi. As the pandemic hit and their tour was canceled, Bon Jovi took a different approach with this album. Songs like “American Reckoning”, which addresses the killing of George Floyd, “Do What You Can” about COVID-19 and school shootings in “Lower the Flag” reflect that not only has the band grown-up, but they’re also not afraid to sing about it.

In an interview with VCR, Bon Jovi says, “During the lockdown, I was watching the morning news and I was so taken with the death of George Floyd and his friend talking about him dying and calling out for his mom. My eyes welled up. I went and I worked very hard on “American Reckoning,” and then I realized I could take two songs off the record and really have a different understanding of what 2020 meant as a piece of art, as my presentation to the world.”

In the 30 years since their formation in Jersey, Bon Jovi has over 130 million albums sold worldwide and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. To say that Bon Jovi is the consummate rock band is an understatement.

Tickets via Ticketmaster will go on-sale Friday, January 14. The JBJ Experience fan club member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11. VIP packages will be offered. Announced dates to date are listed below.

Apr 1 – Omaha @ CHI Health Center

Apr 3 – St. Paul @ Xcel Energy Center

Apr 5 – Milwaukee @ Fiserv Forum

Apr 8 – Charlotte @ Spectrum Center

Apr 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Apr 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Apr 15 – Tampa @ Amalie Arena

Apr 16 – Ft. Lauderdale @ FLA Live Arena

Apr 19 – Indianapolis @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Apr 21 – St. Louis @ Enterprise Center

Apr 23 – Austin @ Moody Center

Apr 26 – Houston @ Toyota Center

Apr 29 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center

Apr 30 – Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena