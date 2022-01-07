Thank You For Being a Friend to Our Animals – The Betty White Challenge Picks Up Speed on Social Media

(CelebrityAccess) – Betty White was widely known for her love of animals and carried that legacy throughout her well-lived life. The new challenge making the rounds on social media is inspired by her and one that the majority can get behind.

The “Betty White Challenge” is a call for everyone to give $5 to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice in her name on January 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

White was an animal rights activist who used her platform to advocate for our furry friends. She was a devoted animal lover and had worked closely with the Los Angeles Zoo on saving endangered species. Upon news of her death, Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association president, Tom Jacobson said, “Her work with the zoo spans more than five decades, and we are grateful for her enduring friendship, lifelong advocacy for animals, and tireless dedication to supporting our mission.”

In 2012, White received the National Humanitarian Medal from the American Humane Society. In an USA Today interview from 2014, White said, “All my life, I had pets. My folks were as much animal lovers as I am today, and I thank them and bless them for passing that on to me. I’ve always had animals. I couldn’t live without animals.” In an excerpt from her book, If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t), highlighting her zest for life and unparalleled sense of humor, it reads “Animal lover that I am, a cougar I am not.”

There couldn’t be a much better way to honor the legacy of an animal loving actress who spent her entire life making us laugh and fall in love with her, time and time again.