Britney Spears Posts Nude Instagram Photos as a Free Woman ... But It’s Not the First Time

(CelebrityAccess) – Britney Spears, or Britney Jean, as she is lovingly called by her most rabid fans, is trying to break the internet with new nudes posted via her official Instagram. However, it isn’t the first time.

On January 6, Spears posted two fully nude photos with the caption, “free woman energy has never felt better”. The photos feature Spears in white thigh-highs, facing the camera with heart and flower emojis covering her, ahem, female area and nipples. Fourteen hours after the posting, it has already garnered over two million likes.

In 2021, Spears also posted Janet Jackson pose inspired topless photos on July 23, 27, 30, September 9 and October 14. The pop star is seen standing towards the camera with both hands on her breasts. However, on September 30, Spears posted six photos of herself in the buff. She’s on a tropical vacation and standing in front of an outdoor hot tub in various poses with flower emojis covering her, ahem, female area, buttocks, and nipples. Mixed in are also topless photos of her in the same post but wearing a red bikini. The post reads, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody (various emojis)!!! Psssss no photo edits … the tub curves (face emojis)!!! Oh yes, always remember to say they’re not edited before the trolls and press do.

The most recent nudes are trending all over social media and the entertainment news, but this is no surprise as Spears has never shied away from showing her body. The newest pictures, however, come on the heels of her 13-year conservatorship being terminated and as her caption states, feeling free for the first time. In the past 24 hours, she’s also posted a picture of her in a high waist bathing suit (it appears as if she prefers it rolled down), drinking seductively from a water bottle and her experience having a glass of wine for the first time in 13 years. In her post, she reveals she was “at a very nice place in Los Angeles” and that it was, “one of the magical experiences of my life and I will never forget it”.

The trivial things most take for granted each day, Spears is now enjoying and explaining to her public in detail. How exciting it must be for her to do whatever she wants without fear of repercussion, additional restrictions or full-on judgement from family and the courts. In watching Spears’ latest posting of her time in an Immersion Museum with her fiancé and two sons, Jayden James (15) and Sean Preston (16), she appears more child-like than they do. You can hear the excitement in her voice as her boy’s play, dance, make shadows and explore.

On January 18, Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn is releasing her memoir titled, “Things I Should Have Said”. Numerous media outlets have reported the original name of the book was, “I must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out”, referencing Spears’ hit … “Baby One More Time” but has since been changed.