Radiohead Side Project – The Smile – Announces Hybrid Live / Livestream Shows For January

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – The Smile, consisting of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) and Tom Skinner (Sons of Kemet), have released their debut single, “You Will Never Work in Television Again”, along with a series of livestream shows promoting it.

The Smile introduced themselves in May 2021 while performing a set at the Glastonbury Festival’s livestream – Live at Worthy Farm. The band’s performance was announced hours before the show began. Yorke, known to be a bit eccentric, said little during the entire set but did explain the origin of the name, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we are called The Smile. Not the smile as in “aaah!”, more the smile of the guy who lies to you every day.” It was also explained the name was inspired by a Tom Hughes poem.

The three planned in-person shows will take place at London’s Magazine venue on January 29 – 30, all within 15 hours of one another. Each concert performance will be livestreamed in a different time zone. The livestreams are produced by Driift, and Greenwood announced stage designer Andi Watson would design a “venue within a venue”, creating a creative space for the band inside of Magazine. Broadcasting each in a different time zone will allow fans outside of the United Kingdom (UK) to view the band play live.

In the press announcement, Greenwood continued that Paul Dugdale, who filmed Live at Worthy Farm (Glastonbury set) will be directing the shows, which he describes as “a live show, a livestream and a cinematic film.” The online and physical shows both require tickets to attend and/or view. Tickets for the livestream only can be found at dreamstage.live and physical show tickets can be purchased at dice.fm.

Ticketholders will also have unlimited replay ability for 48 hours.

Show Performances are Below:

January 29

London – 8pm

New York – 3pm

Los Angeles – 12pm

January 30

Sydney – 7am & 10pm

Tokyo – 5am & 8pm

London – 11am

New York 6am

Los Angeles 3am