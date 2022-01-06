Play In The Sand, Dead & Company’s Destination Festival, Has Officially Been Canceled

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for John Mayer, rock icons Dead & Company and promoter CID Presents announced that the destination festival Playing In The Sand has officially been canceled for 2021.

In a statement posted to their social media, the band said:

“With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the PlayTheSand shows in Riviera Cancun on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled by CID Presents due to the spiking COVID-19 cases.”

“Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew.”

The decision to cancel follows the news that both John Mayer would not be able to perform during some of the event due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and longtime drummer Bill Kreutzmann dropping out over health concerns.

The show was scheduled to begin on Friday at the Riviera Cancun, in Mexico. Organizers promised details about refunds “shortly.”