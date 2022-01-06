The Eagles Expand ‘Hotel California’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — California rock icons The Eagles announced an expansion of their 2022 Hotel California tour with a fistful of new dates.

For the tour, the Eagles, including founding members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform their seminal album ‘Hotel California,’ from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of music drawn from the band’s extensive catalog of hits.

Newly added concerts for the run include shows in Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT.

The 2022 North American leg of the tour kicks off on February 19th at Enmarket Arena in Savannah and is set to conclude at Vivent Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on May 25th.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10 AM local time.