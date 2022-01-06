Report: Country Recording Artist Tom T. Hall Took His Own Life

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary country recording artist Tom T. Hall took his own life, according to officials in his home of Williamson County, Tenn.

According to Saving Country Music, which first reported the news, Williamson County’s medical examiner determined that hall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hall, who was 85 when he died, first made a name for himself in 1971 with his debut album In Search of a Song. His hits included “A Week in a Country Jail”, “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine”, “I Love”, “Country Is”, “The Year Clayton Delaney Died”, “I Like Beer”, “Faster Horses (the Cowboy and the Poet)”, and “That Song Is Driving Me Crazy,” among others.

Hall retired from performing in the early 2000s and made his final public performance in 2011.

Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

Remember, if you are struggling, help is available. Contact: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/