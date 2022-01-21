The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The Fugees, a hip-hop group featuring Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, dashed the hopes of fans when they announced their reunion tour has been canceled.

In a statement posted to their social media, the group broke the news, writing: We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure to keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in the New York with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all your love and support through the years.

The tour, which was announced in September 2021 after the group performed a reunion show, would have been the Fugees’ first collective outing since 2006 when they performed a free show in Los Angeles. At the time, the Fugees released a new single, Foxy, but apparent discord in the group ensured that a promised full album never materialized.

In 2007, Pras hinted that the group was done for good when he told AllHipHopcom “Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion.”

The Fugees debuted in the mid-1990s, first performing as the Tranzlator Crew, and then the Fugees, revolutionizing hip hop with their use of melody, unconventional samples, and a West Indian aesthetic.

Their seminal 1996 album The Score became one of the biggest hits of 1996 and one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time on the strength of hits such as “Fu-Gee-La” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song.”