Attorneys For Britney Spears And Her Father Spar Over Legal Fees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While Britney Spears’ has extracted herself from the 13-year long legal conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, their legal battles continue.

On Wednesday, attorneys for Spears and her father clashed in court, in a dispute over who would cover attorney fees stemming from the legal battle over her conservatorship.

During a contentious hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied a request to use funds to pay attorney fees for Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, along with her former attorney Samuel D. Ingham, III, Business Insider reported.

Attorney fees in the case have been astronomical, amounting to millions of dollars. According to Insider, the fees from Holland & Knight, who formerly represented Jamie Spears, have alone topped more than a million dollars.

While Judge Penny’s ruling denied the request to create a pool of funds to pay attorney’s fees from the estate’s larder, she left the door open to such a requirement until a hearing scheduled for July.

Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship overseen by her father and attorney Andrew Wallet in 2008 after she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold amid a custody dispute over her children with Kevin Federline.

She extricated herself from the conservatorship in 2021, finally having her petition to end the supervision of her life granted in September.