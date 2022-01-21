Low Kee Hong Named Creative Director Of The Manchester International Festival

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Non-profit arts group Manchester International Festival announced the hire of Low Kee Hong as the organization’s new Creative Director, starting in April.

In his new role, Kee Hong will work alongside MIF’s Artistic Director and CEO John McGrath to help develop the artistic programming for both the Manchester International Festival and their in-development arts venue The Factory.

“I am truly honored and excited to be given this amazing opportunity to work with MIF and The Factory. It is an organization I have always admired for its visionary and bold take on what tomorrow can look like. I look forward to working with a team of amazing humans who firmly believe in the extraordinary and transformative experience of the arts for our communities as we build towards futures we all want to be part of,”

Kee Hong joins MIF from West Kowloon in Hong Kong, where he served as Head of Theatre, Performing Arts. Before relocating to Hong Kong, he worked with numerous arts and music organizations in his home of Singapore, including Singapore Arts Festival, Singapore Biennale, and TheatreWorks.

In addition, he was a performer and regular on the international arts festival circuit and an award-winning lighting designer as well as an active scholar in the field of Sociology.

“Kee Hong will join MIF in the year before we open The Factory and will be working with me and the curatorial team to develop an exciting range of new projects for the space. Equally importantly, he will be leading on the future program for the Festival – re-imagining MIF for the years ahead in ways that connect both locally and globally. I look forward to welcoming him to Manchester,” McGrath added.