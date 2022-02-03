The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Kevin Godley

Kevin Godley was 1/4 of 10cc, then he and Lol Creme left the band to explore their musical invention the Gizmo and then after that the two became cutting edge video directors at the advent of MTV. Kevin and Lol directed the video for Duran Duran’s “Girls On Film,” the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” Herbie Hancock’s “Rockit” and many more. Since parting ways with Lol, Kevin has directed videos for U2, Phil Collins, Alabama 3, Paul McCartney…

